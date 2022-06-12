Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 2e circonscription

Métropole de Lyon. Hubert Julien-Laferière (Nupes) arrive en tête de ce 1er tour à Lyon dans la 2e circonscription du Rhône avec un score de 34,82%. Loïc Terrenes termine 2e avec 28,72% des votes exprimés et est qualifié pour le second tour le 19 juin dans la 2e circonscription.
Nombre d’inscrits sur les listes électorales : 74 034
Taux d’abstention : 40,28 %
Votes blancs : 345
Votes nuls : 129
|Candidat
|Parti
|Nombre de voix
|% exprimés
|Pierre SIMON
|REC
|2 438
|6,81 %
|Philippe PRIETO
|SOC
|1 309
|2,99 %
|Hubert JULIEN-LAFERRIERE
|NUPES
|15 232
|34,82 %
|Claire VELICITAT
|ECO
|456
|1,04 %
|Laurent BÖHNKE
|ECO
|39
|0,09 %
|Adrien DRIOLI
|DVG
|1 058
|2,42 %
|Loic TERRENES
|ENS
|12 562
|28,72 %
|Sylvine SINTÈS
|RN
|2 392
|5,47 %
|Pascal COULAN
|DIV
|97
|0,22 %
|Delphine BRIDAY
|DXG
|275
|0,63 %
|Myriam FOGEL-JEDIDI
|LR
|4 077
|9,32 %
|Raphaël ARNAULT
|REG
|2 980
|6,81 %
|Karima AISSOU
|ECO
|606
|1,39 %
|Muhammad ALI
|DIV
|132
|0,30 %
|Delphine RANNOU
|DXG
|86
|0,20 %