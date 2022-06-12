Actualité
(Visuel Lyon Capitale)

Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 2e circonscription

  • par Hadrien Jame

    • Métropole de Lyon. Hubert Julien-Laferière (Nupes) arrive en tête de ce 1er tour à Lyon dans la 2e circonscription du Rhône avec un score de 34,82%. Loïc Terrenes termine 2e avec 28,72% des votes exprimés et est qualifié pour le second tour le 19 juin dans la 2e circonscription.

    Nombre d’inscrits sur les listes électorales : 74 034

    Taux d’abstention : 40,28 %

    Votes blancs : 345

    Votes nuls : 129

    Candidat Parti Nombre de voix % exprimés
    Pierre SIMON REC 2 438 6,81 %
    Philippe PRIETO SOC 1 309 2,99 %
    Hubert JULIEN-LAFERRIERE NUPES 15 232 34,82 %
    Claire VELICITAT ECO 456 1,04 %
    Laurent BÖHNKE ECO 39 0,09 %
    Adrien DRIOLI DVG 1 058 2,42 %
    Loic TERRENES ENS 12 562 28,72 %
    Sylvine SINTÈS RN 2 392 5,47 %
    Pascal COULAN DIV 97 0,22 %
    Delphine BRIDAY DXG 275 0,63 %
    Myriam FOGEL-JEDIDI LR 4 077 9,32 %
    Raphaël ARNAULT REG 2 980 6,81 %
    Karima AISSOU ECO 606 1,39 %
    Muhammad ALI DIV 132 0,30 %
    Delphine RANNOU DXG 86 0,20 %
    à lire également
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 7e circonscription du Rhône

    Laisser un commentaire

    Suivez-nous
    d'heure en heure
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 7e circonscription du Rhône 01:26
    Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 14e circonscription 00:49
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 8e circonscription du Rhône 00:48
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 10e circonscription 00:47
    Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Villeurbanne 00:40
    Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 9e circonscription 00:39
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 13e circonscription 00:38
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 5e circonscription 00:31
    d'heure en heure
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 12e circonscription 00:28
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats dans la 11e circonscription 00:20
    Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 4e circonscription 00:19
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 3e circonscription 00:14
    Législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 1ère circonscription 00:03
    Élections législatives 2022 (1er tour) : les résultats à Lyon dans la 2e circonscription 00:01
    Élections législatives 2022 : à Lyon, Nupes et Ensemble seront opposés au second tour 12/06/22
    Décès de Jacques Marcout : des coulisses de Lyon à l'hypnothérapie en passant par la communication politique 12/06/22
    + d'infos
    Faire défiler vers le haut