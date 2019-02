Le FC Villefranche-Beaujolais s'incline contre le PSG avec honneur

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Moussa Diaby (L) vies Villefranche’s French midfielder Maxime Jasse (R) during the French cup round of 16 football match between Villefranche (FCBV) and Paris (Paris) on February 6, 2019, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, central-eastern France. (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP)