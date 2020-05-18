Actualité
Marché

Coronavirus : plus de marchés ouverts à Lyon, la liste complète

  • par Florent Deligia

    • La ville de Lyon continue d'ouvrir plus de marchés. Découvrez la liste complète des 72 marchés qui se tiendront à partir de ce 18 mai.

    Après deux semaines de tests, la ville de Lyon a choisi d'ouvrir plus de marchés. Les mesures mises en place ne changent pas : régulation des flux, entrées et sorties spécifiques, interdiction de toucher les produits, gel hydroalcoolique à plusieurs endroits...

    Ainsi à partir de ce 18 mai, ce sont 72 marchés qui vont pouvoir se tenir :

    • Croix Rousse - 69001 - mercredi et jeudi - 6h - 13h
    • Croix-Rousse bio - 69001 - samedi - 6h - 13h30
    • Bayard - 69002 - jeudi et dimanche - 6h-13h
    • Carnot - 69002 - dimance - 6h-13h
    • Producteurs de pays - Carnot - 69002 - mercredi - 15h -19h
    • Saint Antoine - 69002 - mardi, mercredi et jeudi -  6h - 13h, vendredi - 6h-13h30
    • Quai Augagneur - 69003 - mardi, mercredi et  jeudi matin - 6h-12h30,
    • Quai Augagneur soir - 69003 -  jeudi  - 13h30 - 20h
    • Place Henri bio - 69003 - mercredi - 6h-12h30,
    • Gabillot - 69003 - mercredi, vendredi, 6h - 13h et dimanche 6h - 13h30
    • Martyrs de la Résistance - 69003 - jeudi  - 6h-13h30
    • Montchat - 69003 mercredi - 6h-13h30
    • Commandant Arnaud - 69004 - jeudi - 6h-12h30
    • Flammarion - 69004 -  mercredi et vendredi - 6h-12h30
    • Petite place de la Croix- Rousse - 69004 - mardi, mercredi et jeudi - 6h-13h, vendredi, samedi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
    • Benedict Tessier - 69005 - mardi et vendredi - 6h-13h
    • Bio St Jean - 69005 - jeudi    6h-12h30
    • Castors - 69005 - dimanche - 6h-13h
    • César Geoffray - 69005 - mercredi - 6h-12h30
    • Les Anges -  69005  - mercredi - 6h-13h et samedi - 6h-13h30
    • Dr Schweitzer (Ménival) - 69005 - mercredi, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
    • Bellecombe - 69006 -  mardi et jeudi - 6h-13h30
    • Montgolfier - 69006 - vendredi - 6h-13h30
    • Tête d'or - 69006 - mercredi et samedi  - 6h-13h30
    • Fourcade - 69007 - jeudi - 13h30 - 20h30
    • Jean Jaurès - 69007 - mardi - 6h-12h30, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
    • Jean Macé - 69007 - samedi - 6h-13h30
    • Saint Louis - 69007 -  mardi - 6h-12h30, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
    • Jean Jaurès - 69007 - vendredi matin
    • Ambroise Courtois - 69008 - mardi, jeudi, samedi - 6h-13h30
    • Ambroise Paré - 69008 - mercredi et dimanche - 6h-13h
    • Belleville - 69008 - mercredi et dimanche - 6h-13h
    • Bio Ambroise Courtois - 69008 - mercredi - 13h30-20h
    • Général André - 69008 - mercredi, vendredi, dimanche 6h-13h
    • Mermoz - 69008 -  samedi - 6h-13h30
    • Bio Vaise - 69009 - mardi - 6h-13h
    • Champvert - 69009 - samedi - 6h-13h
    • Duchère Balmont - 69009 - samedi 6h-13h30
    • Henry Barbusse - 69009 - dimanche 6h-13h
    • Loucheur - 69009 - vendredi 6h-13h30
    • Salengro - 69009 - samedi 6h-13h
    • Schöenberg - 69009 - vendredi 6h-13h

     

    à lire également
    Coronavirus : ces magasins à Lyon où le masque est obligatoire
    Dans ces magasins de Lyon, vous ne pourrez pas rentrer sans masque. Plusieurs grandes enseignes comme IKEA ont choisi de rendre le masque obligatoire. 

    Laisser un commentaire

    Faire défiler vers le haut