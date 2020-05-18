Coronavirus : plus de marchés ouverts à Lyon, la liste complète

La ville de Lyon continue d'ouvrir plus de marchés. Découvrez la liste complète des 72 marchés qui se tiendront à partir de ce 18 mai.
Après deux semaines de tests, la ville de Lyon a choisi d'ouvrir plus de marchés. Les mesures mises en place ne changent pas : régulation des flux, entrées et sorties spécifiques, interdiction de toucher les produits, gel hydroalcoolique à plusieurs endroits...
Ainsi à partir de ce 18 mai, ce sont 72 marchés qui vont pouvoir se tenir :
- Croix Rousse - 69001 - mercredi et jeudi - 6h - 13h
- Croix-Rousse bio - 69001 - samedi - 6h - 13h30
- Bayard - 69002 - jeudi et dimanche - 6h-13h
- Carnot - 69002 - dimance - 6h-13h
- Producteurs de pays - Carnot - 69002 - mercredi - 15h -19h
- Saint Antoine - 69002 - mardi, mercredi et jeudi - 6h - 13h, vendredi - 6h-13h30
- Quai Augagneur - 69003 - mardi, mercredi et jeudi matin - 6h-12h30,
- Quai Augagneur soir - 69003 - jeudi - 13h30 - 20h
- Place Henri bio - 69003 - mercredi - 6h-12h30,
- Gabillot - 69003 - mercredi, vendredi, 6h - 13h et dimanche 6h - 13h30
- Martyrs de la Résistance - 69003 - jeudi - 6h-13h30
- Montchat - 69003 mercredi - 6h-13h30
- Commandant Arnaud - 69004 - jeudi - 6h-12h30
- Flammarion - 69004 - mercredi et vendredi - 6h-12h30
- Petite place de la Croix- Rousse - 69004 - mardi, mercredi et jeudi - 6h-13h, vendredi, samedi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
- Benedict Tessier - 69005 - mardi et vendredi - 6h-13h
- Bio St Jean - 69005 - jeudi 6h-12h30
- Castors - 69005 - dimanche - 6h-13h
- César Geoffray - 69005 - mercredi - 6h-12h30
- Les Anges - 69005 - mercredi - 6h-13h et samedi - 6h-13h30
- Dr Schweitzer (Ménival) - 69005 - mercredi, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
- Bellecombe - 69006 - mardi et jeudi - 6h-13h30
- Montgolfier - 69006 - vendredi - 6h-13h30
- Tête d'or - 69006 - mercredi et samedi - 6h-13h30
- Fourcade - 69007 - jeudi - 13h30 - 20h30
- Jean Jaurès - 69007 - mardi - 6h-12h30, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
- Jean Macé - 69007 - samedi - 6h-13h30
- Saint Louis - 69007 - mardi - 6h-12h30, vendredi et dimanche - 6h-13h30
- Jean Jaurès - 69007 - vendredi matin
- Ambroise Courtois - 69008 - mardi, jeudi, samedi - 6h-13h30
- Ambroise Paré - 69008 - mercredi et dimanche - 6h-13h
- Belleville - 69008 - mercredi et dimanche - 6h-13h
- Bio Ambroise Courtois - 69008 - mercredi - 13h30-20h
- Général André - 69008 - mercredi, vendredi, dimanche 6h-13h
- Mermoz - 69008 - samedi - 6h-13h30
- Bio Vaise - 69009 - mardi - 6h-13h
- Champvert - 69009 - samedi - 6h-13h
- Duchère Balmont - 69009 - samedi 6h-13h30
- Henry Barbusse - 69009 - dimanche 6h-13h
- Loucheur - 69009 - vendredi 6h-13h30
- Salengro - 69009 - samedi 6h-13h
- Schöenberg - 69009 - vendredi 6h-13h