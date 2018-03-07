Le programme musical officiel du festival les Nuits de Fourvière 2018

Pop Rock International :
LCD Soundsystem - le 12 juin à 21h au Grand Théâtre
Phoenix - le 13 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Texas - le 15 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Her - le 17 juin à 20h à l'Odéon
Massive Attack, première partie : Young Fathers - le 1er juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre
MGMT - le 2 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre
Ben Howard, première partie : Tamino - le 3 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Jack White - le 8 juillet à 20h30 au Grand Théâtre
Arctic Monkeys - le 10 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Belle & Sebastian * Nits - le 18 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre
Jain, première partie : Angèle - le 26 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Chanson Française, Pop, Rap :
Etienne Daho, première partie : Calypso Valois - le 11 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
IAM version symphonique - le 14 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Dominique A + Feu ! Chatterton, première partie : Malik Djoudi - le 16 juin à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre
Juliette Armanet - le 20 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Marquis de Sade, première partie : Fabio Viscogliosi - le 25 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon
Dick Annegarn, première partie Greg Gilg - le 30 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon
Julien Clerc - le 4 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
BigFlo & Oli, premières parties : DJ Fly et Flixpen Sill - le 14 juillet à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre
Charlotte Gainsbourg, première partie : Girls in Hawaii - le 16 juillet à 21h15 au Grand Théâtre
Birkin/Gainsbourg, Le symphonique - le 17 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Benjamin Biolay rend hommage à Hubert Mounier - le 19 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Ibeyi + Gaël Faye - le 20 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre
Julien Doré - le 23 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
MC Solaar - le 27 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Bernard Lavilliers, première partie Gaël Faure - le 27 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
World, Jazz, Musiques du Monde :
Fatoumata Diawara, première partie : Jupiter & Okwess - le 3 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon
Nuit du Hot Club de Lyon - le 5 juin à 21h30 à l'Odéon
Raphaël Imbert - le 6 juin à 20h30 au Temple du Change
Nuit Tony Gatlif - le 22 juin à 20h au Grand Théatre
Hommage à Nougaro avec Babx, De Pourquery et Minvielle - le 24 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon
Caetano, Moreno Zeca & Tom Veloso, première partie Antonio Zambujo - le 5 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre
Seu Jorge, tribute to David Bowie - le 6 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre
Fellag, Cheikh Sidi Bemol, Minvielle - le 15 juillet à 21h30 à l'Odéon
Nuit reggae & Caraibes - le 21 juillet à 20h au Grand Théâtre
Nuit "Ethiopiques" - le 22 juillet à 20h30 au Grand Théâtre
Nuit du Moyen-Orient - le 24 juillet à 20h30 à l'Odéon
Eclat Final Nuit Quebec - le 28 juillet à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre