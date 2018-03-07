Le programme musical officiel du festival les Nuits de Fourvière 2018

Par Justin Boche
Publié le 13/03/2018  à 11:44
Réagissez

Le programme officiel du festival Les Nuits de Fourvière a été annoncé ce mardi à Lyon. Fait d’un savant mélange de pointures internationales et françaises, le line-up s’annonce déjà comme l’un des plus dense et riche de l’histoire du festival.

Nuits de Fourvière 2012 dans le théâtre antique © Julien Rambaud
© Julien Rambaud

Pop Rock International :

LCD Soundsystem - le 12 juin à 21h au Grand Théâtre

Phoenix - le 13 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Texas - le 15 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Her - le 17 juin à 20h à l'Odéon

Massive Attack, première partie : Young Fathers - le 1er juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre

MGMT - le 2 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre

Ben Howard, première partie : Tamino - le 3 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Jack White - le 8 juillet à 20h30 au Grand Théâtre

Arctic Monkeys - le 10 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Belle & Sebastian * Nits - le 18 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre

Jain, première partie : Angèle - le 26 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Chanson Française, Pop, Rap :

Etienne Daho, première partie : Calypso Valois - le 11 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

IAM version symphonique - le 14 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Dominique A + Feu ! Chatterton, première partie : Malik Djoudi - le 16 juin à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre

Juliette Armanet - le 20 juin à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Marquis de Sade, première partie : Fabio Viscogliosi - le 25 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon

Dick Annegarn, première partie Greg Gilg - le 30 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon

Julien Clerc - le 4 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

BigFlo & Oli, premières parties : DJ Fly et Flixpen Sill - le 14 juillet à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre

Charlotte Gainsbourg, première partie : Girls in Hawaii - le 16 juillet à 21h15 au Grand Théâtre

Birkin/Gainsbourg, Le symphonique - le 17 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Benjamin Biolay rend hommage à Hubert Mounier - le 19 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Ibeyi + Gaël Faye - le 20 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre

Julien Doré - le 23 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

MC Solaar - le 27 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Bernard Lavilliers, première partie Gaël Faure - le 27 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

World, Jazz, Musiques du Monde :

Fatoumata Diawara, première partie : Jupiter & Okwess - le 3 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon

Nuit du Hot Club de Lyon - le 5 juin à 21h30 à l'Odéon

Raphaël Imbert - le 6 juin à 20h30 au Temple du Change

Nuit Tony Gatlif - le 22 juin à 20h au Grand Théatre

Hommage à Nougaro avec Babx, De Pourquery et Minvielle - le 24 juin à 20h30 à l'Odéon

Caetano, Moreno Zeca & Tom Veloso, première partie Antonio Zambujo - le 5 juillet à 21h au Grand Théâtre

Seu Jorge, tribute to David Bowie - le 6 juillet à 21h30 au Grand Théâtre

Fellag, Cheikh Sidi Bemol, Minvielle - le 15 juillet à 21h30 à l'Odéon

Nuit reggae & Caraibes - le 21 juillet à 20h au Grand Théâtre

Nuit "Ethiopiques" - le 22 juillet à 20h30 au Grand Théâtre

Nuit du Moyen-Orient - le 24 juillet à 20h30 à l'Odéon

Eclat Final Nuit Quebec - le 28 juillet à 19h30 au Grand Théâtre

 

La billetterie ouvrira ce vendredi 16 mars à 14h. 

  • Actuellement 5 sur 5 étoiles
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Note : 5/5 (4 note(s) attribuée(s))

Merci d'avoir participé !

Vous avez déjà noté cette page, vous ne pouvez la noter qu'une fois !

Votre note a été changée, merci de votre participation !

Partagez cet article :   Twitter Facebook Google Plus email
à lire également
Cirque Plume – La Dernière Saison © Yves Petit
Nuits de Fourvière 2018 : le programme théâtre, danse et cirque
Affiche officielle du festival les Nuits de fourvière 2018
Découvrez la programmation officielle des Nuits de Fourvière 2018
Archives : Bertrand Cantat avant le concert "non" place des Terreaux à Lyon en 2002, suite à la présence de Jean Marie Le Pen au 2nd tour de l'élection présidentielle.
Lyon : le concert contesté de Bertrand Cantat au Transbordeur
Oscar ()
Rhône : un professeur d’Emile Cohl oscarisé pour Blade Runner 2049
Festival Prix de courts ()
À Lyon, le festival Prix de courts pour être surpris par le voyage
Le festival Tomorrowland, en Belgique
Le festival belge Tomorrowland arrive à l’Alpe d’Huez en mars 2019
programmeNuits de Fourvière 2018
Vos réactions
0 commentaire
(Mentions légales, cliquez-ici)
Mot de passe oublié ?